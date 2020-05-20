Bari: Heavy rains coupled with high speed wind have created extensive damage in this block of Jajpur district. Power supply has been snapped with electric poles being uprooted. In many places walls have collapsed and trees have been uprooted affecting vehicle movement.

Mobile connectivity has been affected due to cylcone Amphan. The communication between 29 panchayats of the block and the district headquarters office has been completely disrupted.

Gram Panchyats like Gamu, Serpur, Amathapur, Madhusudanpur, Udayanathpur, Ratlanga and Bhanra have been affected severely due to the cyclonic storm.

The fishing community has been hit badly. The administration however, is working round the clock to provide relief to the people affected by the cyclone. Those who have taken refuge in the cyclone shelters have been provided with food and drinking water.

Fire services personnel are working tirelessly to ensure the seamless movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities. At many places, they were seen clearing the roads blocked by uprooted trees. They are braving the heavy rains and high speed wind to fulfil their responsibilities.

PNN