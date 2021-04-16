Baripada: Amid a spike in Covid cases across Mayurbhnaj district, Plus-III students (2nd year) of MPC Autonomous College in Baripada staged protests Thursday, demanding online examinations.

They locked the college gate and demanded an immediate decision to this effect.

The agitating students lamented that the second wave of the Covid infection was sweeping the state, but the college authorities have decided to hold examination offline from April 19.

The students had also staged demonstrations Wednesday.

They alleged that an employee of the college has tested Covid-19 positive while the college authorities are not abiding by any safety and preventive measures on the premises.

They said, private hostels in the area have been closed while students coming from other districts and neighbouring states will face difficulties for accommodation.

Principal of the college Jharana Behera said keeping the problems of the students in mind, necessary steps will be taken.

