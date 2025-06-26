Rajnagar: Even as preparations are in full swing for the annual Rath Yatra at the centuries-old Jagannath temple in Keredagarh under Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district, a sense of deprivation and sadness prevails among the devotees for the past 19 years when an iron barrier was placed at the Singha Dwar (main gate) of the temple following a dispute over darshan. According to sources, many people have called for the removal of the physical barrier to seamless entry of devotees to the temple and smooth darshan of the deities. Every year, a large number of devotees flock to the shrine to witness the annual Car Festival.

However, the bitter reality still looms. The Singha Dwar, once a welcoming gateway for devotees, now remains shut. Entry into the temple is barred, and offerings cannot be made directly to the deity. Worshippers can do little more than bow at the iron railing. The trouble began in 2006 when a dispute arose over darshan by some Dalit devotees, who attempted to enter the shrine.

Soon, a fracas ensued between the Dalit devotees and some upper caste people. Following the incident, the temple remained closed for nine days, and rituals were suspended. At that time, Kanika royal Rabindra Narayan Bhanjadeo, the then Collector Kashinath Sahu, Superintendent of Police Shatrughna Parida, Baishi Mouza devotees and local police officials decided in a meeting that no devotees would be allowed inside the temple. Devotees could only catch a glimpse of the deities from outside and make offerings of dry and unpeeled coconuts as prasad. This practice has continued since then, with devotees only being able to see the Trinity and offer prayers when the deities come out on chariots on the day of Rath Yatra.

Also Read: ECoR gears up for smooth Rath Yatra

Meanwhile, Kanika royal family is overseeing the arrangements for Rath Yatra, with craftsmen known as Viswakarma working on the Nandighosha chariot, which is now in its final stage of construction. The temple is one of the most revered shrines in the region. A day later, devotees will catch a glimpse of the deities in their ‘Nabajoubana Besha’ (rejuvenated youthfulness) after the Anasara period. Anticipation is high among followers for this sacred ritual. When contacted, Kanika royal scion Shibendu Narayan Bhanjadeo said that after the Rath Yatra, all sections of devotees will be invited, and necessary steps will be taken. Responding to the issue, the temple’s chief priest, Madan Mohan Rath, said, “God is incomplete without devotees,” and assured that discussions would soon take place to ensure there will be no restrictions for future generations.