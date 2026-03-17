Bhubaneswar: The OCA League day 2 witnessed an exciting round of matches, with teams delivering strong performances and closely fought contests across venues in Odisha. Sahid Sporting Club secured a convincing 97-run victory over Union Sporting Club at Ravenshaw-I Ground. They posted a solid total of 270 in 50 overs, powered by Apoorv V Wankhande’s 76 and Om T Munde’s 72.

In reply, Union Sporting Club were bowled out for 173 in 31 overs despite Akshat Pandey’s aggressive 80. Om T Munde’s all-round performance earned him the Player of the Match award. At Driems Ground, Jagatpur Athletic Association chased down a challenging target of 290 against LIC Sports Club in a thrilling finish. Jogeswar Bag led the charge with an unbeaten 59, supported by Shaikh Ajharuddin (55) and Aditya Chaudhary (52), sealing a three-wicket win. Bag was named Player of the Match for his all-round contribution. Biswa Bharati Cricket Club defeated Amateur Club by six wickets, comfortably chasing 140 after restricting their op ponents to 139, with Deepanshu Singh starring with the ball. In another match, Sunshine Club dominated Rovers Athletic Club, scoring 322/6 and winning by 69 runs, thanks to Debabrata Pradhan’s 127. The matches highlighted strong batting displays, disciplined bowling, and emerging talent in the tournament.