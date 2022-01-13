Berhampur: Beaches and other major water bodies in Ganjam will remain closed for five days starting from Thursday, Collector informed.

The beaches including Gopalpur and Sunapur will remain closed from 13th to 17th January, 2022, the administration clarified.

According to an official source, the decision was taken to avoid huge gatherings during upcoming festivals as well as to ensure Covid-19 safety protocols.

Taking to official Twitter handle, the District Magistrate and Collector wrote, “In order to avoid large gatherings during upcoming festivals and to ensure Covid-19 protocols, all sea beaches in Ganjam such as Gopalpur, Sunapur etc and other major water bodies shall remain closed for public from 13th to 17th January, 2022. @CMO_Odisha @SRC_Odisha @IPR_Odisha.”

Besides, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange also asked people through Twitter handle to follow ‘SMS – Sanitiser, Mask and Social Distancing’ and to get vaccinated to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy.

It is pertinent to mention, Ganjam reported 154 fresh Covid-19 cases as of Thursday and has 447 active cases in the district.

Odisha government earlier issued restrictions for celebration of Makar Sankranti and Pongal in the state. The festivals fall January 14.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena instructed all District Collectors Wednesday to prohibit congregations at water bodies for observance or celebration of the upcoming festivals.

SRC emphasised to ensure the following:

Congregations at river banks/ ghats/ ponds/ sea shore or near other water bodies to take bath on the occasion of Makar Sankranti/ Pongal and on the day following shall remain prohibited throughout the state. Organisation/ celebration of Makar Mela are strictly prohibited. Religious places/ places of worship shall remain closed for public on Makar Sankranti/ Pongal/ Makar Mela day(s). Religious rituals are allowed with bare minimum priests/ servitors and staff. Religious congregations/ celebrations are strictly prohibited. People are advised to perform the rituals/ puja on the occasion of Makar Sankranti/ Pongal at home with family members only, by avoiding mass gatherings and strictly adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols such as physical distancing, use of face mask/ covering and hand washing/ hand sanitising.

District Magistrates/ Municipal Commissioners/ Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack/ all Superintendents of Police have been directed to strictly enforce the above guidelines.

PNN