Berhampur: Residents of Patrapeta area under ward no-16 of Berhampur Municipality Corporation (BeMC) have been beset with several problems, including drainage.

A visitor to Patrapeta Sahi is welcomed by standing drainage water at the very entrance of the village. In rainy season, the drainage water submerges the village road, making it difficult for the villagers to go out of the village.

The residents alleged that the sanitation workers of BeMC engaged in cleaning drains were only going through the motions. As a result, knee-deep drainage water stands on the road for days together.

“The sanitation workers do come to our area only after we register complaints. Thereafter, the same situation prevails,” they alleged, adding that, this should not be the case during this pandemic time.

Pointing out the health issues arising out of drainage problem, they said the stagnant water has become a breeding place for mosquitoes and flies. This is why most residents are suffering from diseases like malaria and filaria.

According to the residents, most of the PHED pipe lines are laid out in drains. At times, drainage water seeps through the pipes and contaminates the drinking water.

The villagers have taken the issue up with the officials on several occasions but to no avail. The villagers further alleged that the street lights in their locality are not working properly and the BeMC authority is hardly taking any steps to get them repaired.

When contacted, some senior residents said urban bank road, Khalasi Sahi and one way traffic road come under Patrapeta Sahi. Yet, the civic body is not taking steps to address the issues.

In this regard, former corporator of ward no-16 K Madhavi, who was also a former mayor, said the drainage problem has often been brought to the notice of the BeMC but nothing has been done so far.

When asked, BeMC deputy commissioner Romanchal Khamari said he has already discussed with the commissioner on the drainage issue in ward no-16. “Steps will soon be taken to improve the drainage facility in the locality,” he added.

PNN