New Delhi: The monotony of being in a bio-bubble might be a concern for some but not for English all-rounder Ben Stokes. The England all-rounder feels the isolating measure at least lets him play the sport he loves. Ben Stokes thanks the bio-bubble for helping him to play cricket while the world battles a raging pandemic.

Stokes spoke about life in a bio-bubble amid the COVID-19 threat and host of other issues. Among them was his role as an opener in T20 cricket for Rajasthan Royals.

“It obviously comes with its challenges. Being away from the family, being in the same place for a long period of time, it can get a bit monotonous,” Stokes said.

However, Stokes is happy that he is playing cricket.

“…we would much rather be in a bubble playing cricket. We are doing what we love than sitting at home not being able to do that. We need to put things into perspective, there are millions in the world suffering a lot more than what we are,” Stokes reasoned. “Thinking about them when we feel that times are getting tough makes it a little bit easier,” he added.

Concerns have been raised about prolonged stay in a bio-bubble. Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq has warned of psychological consequences. Stokes conceded that being in a bio-bubble takes away the freedom that the players are so used to.

“I feel it’s a really challenging thing to go through. Especially, when it’s so far away from what we have been used to for so many years,” he said.

“Being in a bio-secure bubble takes away that freedom that we are used to. However we have to look at the bigger picture. It’s a responsibility that we have on our shoulders as professional cricketers and athletes. We have to keep the game going on the TV screens. Giving the fans the entertainment that they want,” he said.l

Coming to cricket, Stokes said he is enjoying the role of an opener, something he is unable to do in a packed English top-order. He hit a magnificent century for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians to see his team through.

“Yeah, I am really enjoying this new role. I have had conversations with Macca (coach Andrew McDonald). The IPL usually happens earlier in the year, so we had discussions even before that. I am really enjoying the new role,” said the hero of England’s 2019 World Cup triumph.

Stokes made it clear that he always wanted to open the innings. “It is something that I have sort of always wanted to slowly and gradually get into. In the England team, it’s very tough with the amount of quality of batsmen we have got. There are guys like Jason Roy, Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales. They are all opening batsmen, so it’s a very hard place to get into,” Stokes pointed out. “So yeah, really enjoying the opportunity and responsibility I’ve been given here at the Royals,” he added.