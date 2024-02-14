Kolkata: The accused in wife beheading case reported from West Bengal’s East Medinipur district was once arrested for sneaking into the cage of a lion at Kolkata’s Alipore Zoological Garden in March 2021. However, he had survived with minor injuries.

The accused identified as Gautam Guchait Wednesday killed his wife and then moved around in Patashpur locality with her severed head.

According to eyewitnesses, Guchait first killed his wife Phoolrani Guchait by chopping her head with a country-made cutlass and then came out of his house carrying the severed head and the murder weapon.

He then reached a local tea shop, sat on a bench and kept the severed head and the cutlass on either side.

“He was in such a violent mood that no one dared to go near him. Finally, a team from the Patashpur police station reached the spot and arrested Guchait,” said a villager.

It is learnt that Guchait, a hawker by profession, has had a troubled relationship with his wife for some time now, as he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair.

Guchait has a minor son from the marriage.

After collecting the severed head and the murder weapon, the police sent the body for autopsy. They have also detained the parents of the accused for questioning.

The local people told the police that Guchait was not in a sound state of mind.

PNN & Agencies