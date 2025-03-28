Pune: A man accused of killing his wife and stuffing her body inside a suitcase in Bengaluru was discovered unconscious in Maharashtra’s Satara district, police said Friday.

The accused, Rakesh Khedekar, had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and was found on a road under the jurisdiction of Shirwal police station in Satara, an official said.

He was rushed to a hospital in Shirwal before being shifted to a private medical facility in Pune, where he is currently undergoing treatment, officials said.

Sources said a police team from Bengaluru is in Pune to take Rakesh Khedekar into custody.

Bengaluru police had earlier recovered the body of Rakesh’s wife, Gauri Khedekar (32), stuffed inside a suitcase.

“We found the man lying on the road in an unconscious state Thursday night. He later told us that he had killed his wife. By the time we informed our seniors, the news about the murder in Bengaluru had surfaced,” said Yashwant Nalawade, senior inspector, Shirwal police station.

According to the Bengaluru police, the murder came to light when the owner of the house, where the couple lived, alerted the police control room around 5:30 pm Thursday.

The couple had moved to Bengaluru last month and were living in a flat in Doddakammanahalli village under the Hulimavu police station limits, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sarah Fatima had said.

The woman’s body, found stuffed in a suitcase, bore multiple stab injuries, she said.

Gauri had completed a bachelor’s degree in mass media, while her husband, employed with a private firm, worked from home, police added.

