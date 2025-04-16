Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a youth flashed his private parts at a homemaker, and when confronted, he assaulted seven people, including her husband, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred April 13. The accused also assaulted his mother when she questioned him.

A case has been registered at the Shivajinagar police station, and police have launched a manhunt for the accused, who fled the scene after the incident.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Karthik.

He allegedly unzipped his pants and flashed his private parts at a homemaker while she was walking on the second floor of her house.

The accused lived in a house opposite the victim’s residence. He also made lewd gestures, indicating that he wanted to get physical with her.

Disturbed by the act, the woman raised an alarm and called her husband for help.

Outraged by this, the accused began assaulting the husband. When neighbours rushed to intervene, the accused attacked them with hollow blocks, flower pots, and windowpanes, according to police.

He even assaulted his mother when she tried to stop him.

According to police, seven people were injured in the incident, three of whom sustained serious injuries and are currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused is a habitual offender who has misbehaved with several women in the past.

Earlier, a video showing two young women being targeted by a man in the early hours in a residential locality went viral on social media.

The 17-second video showed two women walking down a deserted street. It showed a man approaching them from behind, pushing one of the women aside, sexually harassing the other, and then escaping. The video also captured the visibly shaken women standing briefly to catch their breath before quickly leaving the scene.

Karnataka Police have arrested the accused, identified as 26-year-old Santosh Daniel, from a Kerala village.

IANS