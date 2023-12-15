Berhampur: Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) in Odisha’s Ganjam district has decided to renovate all its 48 water bodies in two phases, a civic body official said Friday.

In the first phase, the water bodies will be rejuvenated with desilting and construction of embankments under the ‘Mo Pokhari’ (my pond) scheme of the state government.

Beatification and illumination around these water bodies will be done under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 of the central government, he said.

The rejuvenation work will be carried out by women self-help groups (WSHG) in the city, he said, adding that the civic body handed over work orders to 80 such groups.

While handing over the work orders at a function, BeMC Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei and MLA (Berhampur) Bikram Kumar Panda urged the members of these groups to do their best to complete work on time.

Members of these SHGs imparted training to carry out such assignments, the official said.

The BeMC has prepared detailed project reports (DPR) of 42, out of 48 water bodies, in the city and submitted those to the government for approval.

The government has given its nod for 31 water bodies, involving Rs 39.42 crore in the first phase, said Lalit Das, executive engineer, BeMC.

The highest amount of Rs 73.28 lakh will be spent in ‘Bedha Bandh’ for rejuvenation work, followed by Mandia Bandh (Rs 46.00 lakh), Ankuli Bada Bandh (Rs 29.50-lakh).

PTI