Manoj Kumar Jena, OP

Bhubaneswar: Odia woman Madhusmita Patro from Berhampur has brought glory to the state by becoming the only female from the state to scale the challenging three peaks – Mount Mera, Mount Island and Mount Lobuche in Nepal.

Patro, a software engineer by profession, developed a passion for mountaineering from a very early age. The 30-year-old has previously scaled Kilimanjaro and Mount Elbrus too. She climbed Mount Mera April 29, Mount Island May 5 and Lobuche May 9, according to reports.

Apart from scaling the three peaks, Patro successfully crossed two passes – Amphu Lapcha and Kongma La pass. About her future adventures, Patro said, “My next target is to achieve a 7,000-metre peak and I’m looking forward to scaling Mount Everest in 2027. Since I am a software engineer, it’s very difficult to manage my job and passion at the same time. I avoid taking normal leave. Instead, I save them for my mountaineering journey.”

Patro further said, “Since mountaineering is a physically demanding journey, I train fi ve to six hours every day. My family has always been supportive and my coach stands with me as pillar of strength in this journey.”