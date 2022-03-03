Berhampur: A newly-constructed ‘Berhampuri Patta saree’ weaving training-cum-sale centre of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) located in front of Balunkeswar temple will commission soon.

This was informed by the BeMC’s Commissioner Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar Thursday.

A source said that as many as ten self-help groups (SHGs) will be engaged in the centre. A saree weaving machine has already been installed at the centre.

The Berhampuri patta is unique for its typical Odissi style of weaving and ‘phoda kumbha’.

“It originated some 200 years ago and historians say that it was being exported to the South-East Asian countries. It is also used to adorn the deities at Jagannath Temple, Puri,” said a weaver.

The sari and the ‘joda’ — the patta meant for men — have got the Geographical Indication (GI) tag from the Centre. GI is a certification for goods that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities and a reputation that is essentially attributable to their place of origin.

It is pertinent to mention, the Silk city has a number of Patta saree weavers. But, it lacks requisite infrastructure and machinery.

Hence, the weavers have been into their traditional occupation with limited available resources.

The demand for a training-cum-sale centre was since long ago.

The centre has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore 82 lakh.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik earlier inaugurated the centre online December 12, 2021. It was later dedicated to the local weavers by Berhampur MLA and BeMC Commissioner January 7, this year.

However, the training centre could not be commissioned at that time. Subsequently, Ganjam district Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange visited the centre and ordered its early commissioning.

SHGs will be benefited from the training-cum-sale centre, some local weavers opined.

Meanwhile, a local weavers’ association named Brahmapur Patta Hata Bunakar Kalyan Sangha has demanded health insurance coverage.

