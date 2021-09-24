Mackay: Opener Beth Mooney (125 n o, 133b, 12×4) struck a brilliant unbeaten century to guide Australia to a five-wicket win over India in a thrilling last-ball finish to the second women’s ODI of the three-match series here Friday. With the win Australia built up an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

Australia needed 13 off the last over and completed the win in the last ball of the match. The last over was bowled by veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami. She had batswoman Nicola Carey (39 n o) caught at mid-wicket, but the delivery was declared a no ball for height.

Australia scored 275 for five to India’s 274 for seven to etch out a thrilling victory. It seemed distinctly impossible when the hosts were reduced to 11 for two chasing the victory target. At 52 for four, it seemed that the game had slipped out of Australia’s grasp.

However, Mooney first put on 126 runs for the fifth wicket with Tahlia McGrath (74, 77b, 9×4) and then an unfinished stand of 97 runs with Carey to steer the hosts home. It was indeed a great batting show by Mooney.

Earlier opener Smriti Mandhana hit a patient 86 (94b, 11×4) to guide India to a competitive 274 for seven wickets against Australia. It was the 19th ODI half century for Smriti Mandhana. It was an important knock after the India eves were put into bat by the Aussies.

Mandhana shared two crucial partnerships. The second of those was 76 runs with Richa Ghosh (44, 50b, 3×4, 1×6). Prior to that she had an opening stand of 74 runs with Shafali Verma (22). Incidentally, India’s total is the highest scored against Australia since their 25-match winning streak started in 2018.

India were off to a flying start with Mandhana and Shafali racing to 68/0 in the first 10 overs. It was their best in the 10 ODIs they have played this year. But the threatening opening stand was soon broken by spinner Sophie Molineux in the 12th over as she dismissed the latter.

A mix up then led to skipper Mithali Raj’s (8) run out followed by Yastika Bhatia’s (3) departure as the hosts made a strong comeback.

Mandhana and Ghosh then steadied the ship, keeping the scoreboard ticking. However, the stand was broken when Mandhana sliced a ball straight to the point fielder which marked the end of her innings.

Pooja Vastrakar (29) and Jhulan Goswami (28 not out) added 53 runs to help India breach the 250-run mark.

Tahlia McGrath (3/45) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with Molineux (2/28) picking two wickets.

Brief Scores

India 274 for 7 (Smriti Mandhana 86, Richa Ghosh 44; Tahlia McGrath 3/45, Sophie Molineux 2/28, Darcie Brown 1/63) lost to Australia: 275/5 in 50 overs (Beth Mooney 125 not out, Tahlia McGrath 74) by five wickets.