Bant: In a rare gesture, Bhadrak district administration has extended help to an ailing youth of Panapadi under Bant block in Bhadrak.

Tapan Behera, son Budhhdev Behera, was confined to his house after he fell off a tree nine years ago hurtinh his spinal cord.

His family members spent a fortune for his treatment in various hospitals, but to no avail. After exhausting their resources, the family members could not take him to any hospital. He was lying paralysed at home.

Helpless, his relatives had drawn attention of the District Collector and sought help from the administration.

On a direction from the Collector, block officials Hrudananda Padhi and Ratnakar Biswal went to the house of Tapan in an ambulance.

Tapan was admitted to the district headquarters hospital and later sent to the AIIMS in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday.

The district administration is also trying to arrange funds from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Tapan’s treatment.