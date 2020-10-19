Bhadrak: The periphery extension work of the famous shaivaite shrine of Baba Akhandalamani at Aradi in Bhadrak district started Monday.

Also read: Maoist menace: Huge cache of explosives seized from Koraput-Malkangiri border

In the first phase, 16 counters distributing prasad existing inside the temple premises and three outside are to be demolished. Demolition of permanent structures as well as eviction of vendors is under way.

Three SDPOs in the district, Dhusuri police station In-charge, Aradi outpost In-charge including three platoons of police forces have been deployed in the area, in order to maintain the law and order situation.

Chandbali tehsildar Sushant Sutar, block development officer (BDO) Jyoti Bikash Dash, Dhamnagar additional tehsildar Abhipsa Patnaik are monitoring the extension work, in presence of the Akhandalamani temple administration manager Bidyadhar Palai, district administration sources said.

Devotees from across the state, local residents and servitors have appreciated the drive initiated by the Bhadrak administration.

PNN