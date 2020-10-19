Koraput: Security forces Monday seized a huge cache of explosives from Koraput-Malkangiri border in Odisha during a combing operation, a top police official said.

According to Koraput SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, a joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) and Koraput District Voluntary Force (DVF) came across the explosives stored by Maoists this morning during a combing operation.

The combing party seized 18 pieces of emulsion explosives, 500 pieces of gelatin, three pieces of camera flash, 15 metres of wire, 1,200 grams of splinter and slurry including a large number of Maoist literature.

“Based on an intelligence input about the movement of nearly 15 to 20 armed Maoists near Koraput-Malkangiri border, a combing operation was carried out. The ultras managed to flee from the spot after noticing the jawans,” Bhamoo said.

A bomb detection and disposal team recovered a huge cache of explosives from a drum which was buried underground. The Maoists had accumulated explosives with an intention to target the jawans in future, the SP added.

PNN