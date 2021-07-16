Bhadrak: Lakhs of rupees were spent on installation of a boating facility at AMRUT Park in Rahania (Charampa area) of Bhadrak.

However, the facility has nearly lost its existence amid weeds and wild creepers thanks to lack of maintenance and care.

Residents of Bhadrak municipality decried the sorry state of the park and demanded its renovation.

In 2019, the park was built under the AMRUT Yojana at Rahania. The municipality authorities invested about Rs 70 lakh for excavation of the boating pond near the park.

The park was inaugurated by then MLA Jugal Kishore Patnaik and municipality chairperson Manas Mohanty July 18, 2019. A boating club was also set up for this.

Since the Covid swept across the state last year, the facility was left unused due to entry restrictions. The premises of the boating club were abandoned.

It was alleged that the municipality has no dearth of funds, but it has failed to maintain the facility.

It was learnt that the municipality had received over Rs 1 crore while Rs 7 lakh was allocated for renovation of the boating pond. An SHG had been awarded the renovation work.

However, the renovation was allegedly botched up. The pond is now full of weeds. Three boats are lying unused in the park.

Locals have demanded that the civic body authorities pay attention to the park’s maintenance.

Executive officer of the municipality, Devi Prasad Rout, said the renovation of the pond could not be done due to the Covid situation. It will be renovated soon, he added.

