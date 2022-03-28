Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced Sunday that central service rules will apply to the employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann slammed Monday the Centre’s decision. He claimed that it went against the Punjab Reorganisation Act.

Shah’s announcement has evoked sharp reactions from AAP, Congress and SAD leaders. Many of them said this was ‘another big blow to the rights of Punjab’ after changes in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) rules.

“Central Govt has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in the Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh,” Bhagwant Mann said in a tweet.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab said that the party will oppose the Centre’s decision. It will fight the issue from ‘streets to Parliament’.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema alleged that the BJP-led Centre has been taking ‘anti-Punjab decisions’. He also referred to the BBMB issue, and said it was now trying to usurp Punjab’s rights over Chandigarh. “The central government is deliberately taking steps to take away Punjab’s claims over Chandigarh,” Cheema told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal urged Mann to call an all-party meeting with the objective of unitedly approaching the central government ‘to stop its efforts to make Chandigarh a permanent Union Territory in violation of the Punjab Reorganisation Act’.

“It is incumbent on the AAP government to make the Centre understand that Chandigarh is a Union Territory as per an ad-hoc arrangement only. We have nothing against the employees of Chandigarh whose interests can be protected by the Punjab government also. But we strongly protest against this latest move to pitch the employees against civil society and use them to snatch Punjab’s rights over Chandigarh,” the SAD said in a statement on Monday.