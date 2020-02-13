New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad Wednesday called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ February 23 against a Supreme Court ruling that states were not bound to provide reservation in promotion and appointments in public employment and also quota is not a fundamental right.

He urged MPs and MLAs of all parties belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and OBCs to build pressure on the government to bring an ordinance to nullify the ruling.

“The people have chosen them and they should talk about the issue. If they do not raise the issue, we will even gherao their residences,” he told reporters.

Azad said his outfit will hold a march from Mandi House to Parliament on February 16 to press for its demands.

Tuesday, Azad had approached the Supreme Court seeking review of its verdict on reservation.

PTI