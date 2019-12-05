Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park is home to 8,105 mammals, according to the mammal census-2019 report.

During last year’s census, 7,728 mammals were sighted within the national park, said Bikash Ranjan Dash, DFO of Rajnagar mangrove (wildlife) forest division.

The census was carried out from November 25 to 27 in five forest ranges — Kanika, Rajnagar, Mahakalapada, Gahirmatha and Kujanga. The enumeration was undertaken to assess the numerical growth pattern of animals living within the marshy wetland and mangroves of this Ramsar international wetland site, said Dash.

As per the latest census report, the Bhitarkanika forest personnel have sighted 3,108 spotted deer; 1,926 wild boars; 2,450 rhesus macaques; 24 common langurs; 371 jackals; 31 fishing cats; 10 hyenas; 81 otters; 6 jungle cats; 36 mongooses; 28 foxes; two hares, one leopard cat; one sambar deer; 14 porcupines; and 8 Indian civets.