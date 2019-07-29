Rajnagar: The Bhitarkanika National Park under Rajnagar block in Kendrapara district is all set to reopen for tourists after being closed for three months, from May 1 to July 31, due to the breeding season of saltwater crocodiles.

These aquatic animals become more ferocious during mating and breeding season. Keeping this in view, the park was closed for three months. This ensures safety of the visitors and a congenial environment for the reptiles.

Official sources said that this year the crocodiles have laid eggs at 92 nests in Kanika range alone.

PNN