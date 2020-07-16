Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday said that 60 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours taking the tally in the city to 919.

Among the fresh detected cases, 40 were reported from quarantine centres while 20 contracted the virus locally.

At the same time, 18 patients have also been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals Thursday, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet.

All the patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway with regards to local cases.

Their primary contacts and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of the new patients, the number of active cases in this city has recorded at 504. Similarly, a total number of 403 patients have so far been recovered from the disease. The city’s death toll remains at 11.

The local contacted cases are from the areas like Bhimtangi, Jagmara, Shyampur near SUM hospital, Acharya Vihar, Bomikhal, Nayapalli, Salia Sahi, Jayedev Vihar, Patia and Ghatikia.

PNN