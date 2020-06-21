Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sunday said that as many as seven persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered in last 24 hours. A fresh case has also been reported in the same time frame.

According to the civic body, the new patient is a 73-year-old male from Niladri Vihar area who is under treatment at a private hospital. He is related to a person who tested positive earlier.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 21 Jun 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/MIFtOH6b7S — BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 21, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday morning, 185 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 93 have recovered. While there are 88 active cases, three persons succumbed to the disease.