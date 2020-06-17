Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday said that 17 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While 14 of them are home quarantine cases, remaining three are local contact ones.

Of the three local contacts, a 27-year-old male belongs to Naharkanta area, a 32 years old male healthcare service provider who works at a central government hospital and another 37 years old female who is related to another private healthcare service provider who tested positive.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 17th Jun 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/xF7VdSPn39 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) June 17, 2020

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday morning, 149 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 81 have recovered. While there are 64 active cases, three persons succumbed to the disease.