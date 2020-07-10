Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday said that 45 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While 35 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 10 are local contact ones. Six people were cured during the same timeframe.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 10th July 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday morning, 602 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 308 have recovered. While there are 286 active cases, seven persons succumbed to the disease.

Odisha Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 755 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,956, while the death toll mounted to 56 with four more patients succumbing to the infectious disease. While 508 of the new cases were reported from different quarantine centres, remaining 247 are local contacts.