Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Tuesday said that 51 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While 35 of them are home quarantine cases, remaining 16 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, five persons also recovered from the deadly disease in last 24 hours, BMC said.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 14th July 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/Hx1JNnvHJN — BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 14, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday morning, 769 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 361 have recovered. While there are 397 active cases, 10 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 death toll mounted to 74 with four more patients succumbing to the disease, while the state’s coronavirus count crossed the 14,000-mark with 543 fresh cases. The fresh cases pushed the state’s COVID-19 tally to 14,280, of which 4,929 are active, while 9,255 patients have recovered from the disease.