Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday said that seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While four of them are home quarantine cases, remaining three are local contact ones.

Of the three local contact cases, a 45-year-old female and a 10-year-old boy from Dumuduma Housing Board Colony area are linked to a previous positive case with travel history to Ganjam. The third one is a 31-year-old female who works at a private hospital in the city.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 19 Jun 2020(till 9am).

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday morning, 165 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 83 have recovered. While there are 78 active cases, three persons succumbed to the disease.