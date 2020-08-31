Bhubaneswar: The capital city Monday reported 404 fresh COVID-19 cases from the areas under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, BMC said Monday.

With this, the capital city’s tally has increased to 10,425.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Monday, 6334 patients have so far recovered from the disease with 273 new recoveries and 4,038 are still undergoing treatment. The deadly virus has so far claimed 42 lives in the capital city with one more succumbing to the infection Monday.

Notably, Khurda district the same day reported 616 fresh positive COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s tally to 16, 762. Of them, 10, 191 patients have so far been discharged from the hospitals and 6,496 are still undergoing treatment at various COVID hospitals. At the same time, the district registered three deaths Monday and with this the toll has gone up to 65. As many as 10 patients have died due to reasons other than COVID-19.

At the same time, Odisha reported 2,602 new COVID-19 cases Monday. The state’s tally has swelled to 1,03, 536.

