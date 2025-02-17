Bhubaneswar: A female student from Nepal was found dead Sunday evening in the hostel campus of KIIT University in Bhubaneswar, sources said Monday.

The deceased was identified as Prakriti Lamsal. She was a B-Tech third-year student of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), the Registrar said.

While the exact cause of death remains unclear, preliminary reports suggest she died by suspected suic*de following a “broken” relationship with a fellow student.

KIIT in a statement said: “A Nepali student studying in the third year of B-Tech committed suic*de in the hostel yesterday. It is suspected that the student was in a love affair with another student studying at KIIT. It is suspected that the student may have committed suic*de due to some reason.”

The KIIT said that the incident was immediately reported to the police.

One of Prakriti’s classmates alleged that she took her own life after “facing harassment from her ex-boyfriend Advik Srivastava.”

Following the incident, students staged protests, blocking roads near the campus and demanding a fair and transparent investigation. They also called for Srivastava’s immediate arrest.

Also Read: NCPCR orders inquiry into child marriage cases in Jajpur school

“Keeping in view the situation, the Nepal students have been sent to their respective homes, ” a statement from the institution informed.

As tensions escalated, police forces were deployed to restore order. Authorities are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.

PNN & Agencies