Bhubaneswar: With the state capital observing steep surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Saturday, announced that it will be adding 850 more beds for COVID-19 care including 31 ICU beds.

Briefing the media, BMC Commissioner, Prem Chandra Chaudhary stated that apart from additional beds the civic body will also be setting up three COVID Care Homes (CCH) with 50 beds each. While COVID hospitals are designated for serious cases, CCHs are dedicated for mild and asymptomatic cases.

“While the High-Tech Medical and Hospital in the collaboration with BMC is coming up with a 550-bedded exclusive facility for COVID care, the Chandrasekharpur-based Aditya Ashwini Hospital is coming up with a facility of 150 beds exclusively for the treatment of the COVID-19 patients,” Chaudhary said.

“Moreover, out of these 150 beds at the Aditya Ashwini Hospital, 31 will be of ICU facility. Meanwhile, the three CCH will come up within the three administrative zones of BMC and these will come up with the funds provided by the MLA Local Area Development Fund of the respective MLAs concerned,” he added.