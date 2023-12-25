Bhubaneswar: Two persons were injured in a clash between two groups in Bhubaneswar, a police officer said Monday.

The police arrested eight persons involved in the clash that took place in Bhubaneswar city last evening, the officer said.

Briefing media persons about the case, zone-II ACP Girija Shankar Chakrabarty said two youths named Rakesh Kumar Guru and Siba Maharana threatened an elderly person, Pradeep Singh, for giving his place on rent to a youth for a garage. Singh owns a small market complex in the airport area of Bhubaneswar.

“The dispute turned violent Sunday evening when the two youths attacked Pradeep with a sword. When the other group, who were there, intervened in the matter, the duo attacked them. The other group snatched the sword and attacked back the duo leaving one of them seriously injured,” Chakrabarty said.

The ACP said two cases have been registered—one by Pradeep and other by Siba’s brother and so far eight persons have been arrested. Rakesh was arrested for attacking Pradeep while seven other arrested in the other case.

All the arrested persons are habitual offenders and have cases in different police stations. Siba was released from jail on bail a month ago. Further investigation is going on to nab other persons involved in the incident, the police said.

PTI