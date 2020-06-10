Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar has carved her space in Bollywood with strong roles in films such as “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” and “Pati, Patni Aur Woh”. She insists fame has not changed her.

“I am the same girl. Honestly I haven’t changed much. Success hasn’t managed to change me! I am still very vulnerable, ambitious, still have stars in my eyes and have huge dreams. This has been, I think, my biggest push in life, because I was very young when I decided I wanted to be an actor,” Bhumi said.

She wants to chase goals that she wants to achieve as a performer.

“I want to do the work that I want to do and want to carve a separate space for myself. I don’t want to be a part of the rat race and I have a clear vision about it,” she said.

The actress feels she was fortunate to have got the opportunity to try out acting.

“I am so fortunate that I had the opportunities, and it all started with that one job at Yash Raj Films. When I started with them I was all of 17, I didn’t know what I was doing,” recalled Bhumi, referring to the fact that she started out as an assistant casting director at the production house, before getting a break in the banner’s 2015 production, “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” as a lead actress.

“I was honestly thinking of going abroad back then for studies. I randomly went to that interview because I knew I had to start working otherwise my parents would send me off abroad for further education, and my life changed. There was no stopping after that!” she said.

In 2020, Bhumi has two films lined up — “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare” and “Durgavati”.