Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has wrapped up shooting for ‘Gulabo and Sitabo’. He wonders if he shall work again with the film’s director Shoojit Sircar, whom he has labelled as the ‘visionary of cinema’.

The cine icon shared a string of photographs of himself from the wrap up along with the crew on his blog.

He wrote: “Another chapter endeth… and they that have worked and lived together for these almost 45 plus days, bid farewell in the rejoice of the association. It’s been a tradition now with this generation to applaud the last day of work.”

Amitabh added: “It never was this before but it feels more like a relief from the artiste, his tantrums his idiosyncrasies, his temperament his fluctuating moods, pet paroxysms demands and generally unwanted behaviour. All of which they have found in me, and now rejoice my departure.”

The 76-year-old thespian shared about working with Sicar, with whom he has had “many years of association with in ads, films on social groundings, films that never released, films that won recognition and rewards on National levels”.

“A sincere thinking Director, taking charge of all the detailing on set, the background movements the camera the passings the actors and their acting by giving acting demos, all a rare quality and a rare maker and visionary of cinema,” he said.

“I wonder if we shall work again.”

Amitabh also took to his Twitter Monday where he shared that he is moving on to his next venture ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (‘KBC’), a quiz based reality game. He also shared a few looks from ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ and from the sets of the show.

‘One film over ‘Gulabo Sitabo’. Now onto the next venture ‘KBC’,” he wrote.

‘Gulabo Sitabo’, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, is set for release April 24, 2020. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, is written by Juhi Chaturvedi of ‘Piku’ fame.

Gulabo Sitabo — a legendary pair of puppet sisters, have been part of Uttar Pradesh’s folklore. The film, apparently, is a takeoff on these two characters and is believed to be a comedy.

