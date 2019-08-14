Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan have sent a personalized hand-written note to actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal on being feted with National Awards.

Amitabh sent a bouquet to the actors with a note, congratulating them for their win.

Vicky took to his Instagram stories to share the photograph of the note, which read: “A most deserving National Award… May more follow in time. Keep up the good work.”

He captioned the image: “This means the world to me! Thank you Bachchan sir and Jaya ma’am”.

Ayushmann tweeted in Hindi along with the image of the note: “When you get a letter of appreciation from this generation’s megastar, it is no less than a National Award. Thank you Amitabh sir and Jaya ma’am.”

Ayushmann and Vicky won National Award for their performance in the films ‘Andhadhun’ and ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, respectively.

इस सदी के महानायक से जब आपको राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार मिलने की उपलब्धि पर प्रशंसा मिलती है तो वह राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार से कम नहीं होती है।धन्यवाद अमिताभ sir, जया maam 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SzR9ATRT0t — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 13, 2019

The ‘Vicky Donor’ actor will soon be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh in the upcoming Shoojit Sircar directorial ‘Gulabo Sitabo’.

On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in Sardar Udham Singh biopic, Sam Manekshaw biopic, Karan Johar helmed ‘Takht’ and a horror drama.

