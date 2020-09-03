Mumbai: The most awaited controversial show Bigg Boss’s fourteenth edition is all set to premiere in October. Rumours are rife regarding the contestants that are to participate in this season of the show and also on the remuneration host Salman Khan is signed to receive.

Earlier, it was said that Salman is charging around Rs 15 crore per episode of BB 14 and that for this season he will paid close to Rs 250 crore in total. Now, it is being claimed that the superstar is being paid Rs 20 crore per episode of BB 14. While this accounts for season’s earnings of Rs 480 crore, the channel and actor’s team have closed the deal at Rs 450 crore including his fees for virtual promotions and promo shoots.

Worth mentioning, he will rake in even more moolah if the season gets extended like last year.

If reports are to believed, few social media influencers including TikTok stars have been roped in for this season.

On the other hand, Salman Khan will next be seen in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which was to hit screens in Eid but got delayed due to the shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.