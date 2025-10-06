New Delhi: The assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases, polling for which will be held November 6 and 11 while the counting of votes will be done November 14, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced Monday.

The entire election process will be concluded by November 16.

“Bihar elections will be held in two phases November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will be done November 14,” Kumar said at a press conference.

“It is mandatory to complete counting of postal ballots before the last two rounds of counting of votes,” he added.

While 121 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase, voting will be held in 122 assembly constituencies in the second phase.

Kumar termed the Bihar elections as “mother of all elections”.

For the first phase, the last date of filing nominations is October 17 while the scrutiny will be held October 18. The last date of withdrawal of candidature for first phase elections is October 20.

Similarly, for the second phase, the last date of filing nominations is October 20 while scrutiny will be held October 21. The last date of withdrawal of candidature for the first phase elections is October 23.

The term of the current Assembly ends November 22. Bihar has 243 constituencies, including two reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 38 for Scheduled Castes.