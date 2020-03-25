Mumbai: Today is his birth anniversary of actor Farooq Sheikh, who is known for his simplicity.

On his birth anniversary, let us share some interesting stories about the actor.

Farooq was not only a cricket fan but also a good cricketer since school days. His game flourished when he went to study at St Xavier’s College, Bombay.

Sunil Gavaskar was one of Farooq’s good friend. The actor then studied law and his father wanted him to earn fame as a lawyer, but Farooq was more interested in acting than law.

In an interview, Farooq said, “I have never been a commercial choice. People recognise me, smile, shake hands. But I never got any letter written with blood. Traffic stopped when Rajesh Khanna passed by the road. I don’t mind not getting all this. But when I did not get the work I wanted, then it affected me.”

Farooq was from a well-to-do family, but after his father’s death, he took the responsibility of his younger siblings. He did programmes on radio and television but he did not like to work in films just for the money, so when the other actors signed dozens of films simultaneously, Farooq did not work in more than two films at a time.

His notable films include Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj Ke Khiladi (Chess Players) (1977), Noorie (1979), Chashme Buddoor (1981), Umrao Jaan (1981), Bazaar (1982), Saath Saath (1982), Rang Birangi (1983), Kissi Se Na Kehna (1983), Ek Baar Chale Aao (1983), Katha (1983), Ab Ayega Mazaa (1984), Salma (1985), Faasle (1985), Peechha Karo (1986), Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988), and Maya Memsaab (1993).

Farooq formed a successful pair with Deepti Naval. He also did a slightly negative role in Katha.

Youngistan (2014) was Farooq’s last film. Farooq shot to fame through the TV show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. In this show, he interviewed many well-known personalities. Farooq said goodbye to this world due to a heart attack 28 December 2013.