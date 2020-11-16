Mumbai: Hindi film actor Aditya Roy Kapur turns a year older today. He is one of the finest actors of this generation and has the credit of working with the industry’s finest filmmakers. Born and brought up in Mumbai, the star kid is giving tough competition to other actors.

On the occasion of his birthday, let us tell you some interesting facts related to him.

Aditya Roy Kapur started his studies at G.D. G. D. Somani Memorial School, in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai. During his school days, Aditya Roy Kapur wanted to become a cricketer, but he gave up cricket coaching after some time. He is the younger brother of famous producer-director Siddharth Roy Kapur and actor Kunal Roy Kapur. Actress Vidya Balan is the sister-in-law of the birthday boy.

Aditya worked for a long time as a VJ (video jockey) before appearing in films. He was VJ in ‘Channel V India’. After this, he decided to leave the world of TV and move towards the big screen. Aditya made his Hindi film debut with London Dreams (2009), but rose to fame with 2013 film Aashiqui 2.

He was accompanied by actress Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role in the film. Not just the story of this film, but also the songs well liked by the audience. Songs were on the superhit list for a long time. Till now, Aditya has appeared in films like Dawat-e-Ishq, Fitoor, Dear Zindagi, OK Jaanu, Welcome to New York, Kalank and Malang.