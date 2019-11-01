Mumbai: Hindi film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan had worked together in many hit films like Mohabbatein, Devdas and Josh.

But there was a time when both did not even talk to each other. Shah Rukh also kicked Aishwarya out of some of his movies. What happened between the two? Today we are going to tell you the reason on Aishwarya’s birthday.

She was born 1 November 1973 into a Tulu speaking Tulu Bunt family in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

Actually, Salman Khan was the reason for the estrangement between the two. This was a time when Shah Rukh and Salman were very close friends and Aishwarya was dating Salman. Salman was so mad at Ash at the time that he used to follow her everywhere, trying to be with her. He would even get into fights with her.

According to old reports, Aishwarya, who was in a relationship with Salman, had begun shooting for Chalte Chalte with SRK but one fine day, Salman had turned up drunk on the sets of the film and created ruckus which ticked off SRK the wrong way.

He immediately got Aishwarya replaced with Rani Mukerji. This obviously hurt Aishwarya and made a big difference to her career as well. Yes, it is a different matter that Shah Rukh apologized for his actions after a few years of breaking up with Salman, but by then the damage to Aishwarya’s career had already been done.

But today situation is a bit different. Today not only is Shah Rukh Salman’s good friend but he also has a good relationship with Aishwarya and they shared screen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

According to reports, Farah Khan and Shah Rukh had offered Ash the lead role in Happy New Year, but she had refused and later the role went to Deepika Padukone.