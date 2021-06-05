Mumbai: Actress Rambha who was once a leading actor in both the South Indian and Hindi film industries, has been away from the limelight for quite some time now. It seems that she, after her marriage, is concentrating on family life.

Rambha whose real name is Vijayalakshmi Yeedi was born to a Telugu family. On the occasion of her 45th birthday let us tell you some interesting things related to actress.

Rambha gave up her education goals when she was just 15 to pursue an acting career. She debuted with Hariharan’s Malayalam film Sargam (1992) opposite Vineeth.

After working with Salman Khan in Judwaa, Rambha also featured in the film Bandhan. The movie also had Jackie Shroff playing the second hero.

Rambha was once termed a lookalike of Divya Bharti. However, her career in the Hindi film industry did not take off even though she acted in a number of movies.

Rambha made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 1995 with Jallaad which featured Mithun Chakraborty in the lead role. She also acted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films.

Rambha married businessman Indran Padmanathan in 2010 and shifted to Toronto. Two years back, there was news that the two were on the verge of divorcing. However, a few days later the information surfaced that they had patched up. The couple has two daughters and a son.

In 2008, Rambha was admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state. It was reported that she attempted suicide. However, Rambha later clarified that she never tried to commit suicide.

