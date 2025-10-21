Bhubaneswar: The Opposition BJD Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Odisha minister Nityananda Gond, alleging that he violated the model code of conduct by campaigning at a government college for the BJP candidate in the Nuapada bypoll.

Gond, the minister of school and mass education, ST & SC development, and minorities & backward classes welfare, used the premises of Gopinath GNM Nursing Training College at Nuapada Monday for political purposes, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty alleged.

Though the meeting was reportedly organised under the banner of the Gond Samaj, its content and purpose were overtly political, aimed at influencing voters in favour of the BJP candidate, he alleged in the complaint.

Mohanty said such actions not only erode public confidence in the fairness of the electoral process but also set a dangerous precedent for the misuse of educational institutions and public office, which is prohibited under the poll code to maintain the neutrality of such spaces.

By conducting and participating in a political meeting within an educational institution, Gond has clearly violated the provisions of the MCC. He has abused his position as a minister, undermined the neutrality of his office, and attempted to influence a vulnerable section of the electorate comprising students and educational staff, he alleged.

Such conduct has also created an uneven playing field in the ongoing bye-election for the 71-Nuapada Assembly constituency… Necessary measures should be taken to prevent the misuse of educational institutions or other government properties for political activities during the ongoing election period, thereby ensuring a fair and impartial electoral environment, he said.

Gond could not be reached for a comment.

The by-election is scheduled to be held November 11. In the three-way contest, the BJP has fielded Jay Dholakia, son of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, whose death September 8 necessitated the bypoll.

The BJD has nominated its women’s wing president Snehangini Chhuria, while the Congress has fielded veteran leader Ghasiram Majhi.