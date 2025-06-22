Bhubaneswar: As BJD president and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik will undergo an operation for cervical arthritis at a private hospital in Mumbai Sunday, a large number of party leaders and workers gathered at various temples and offered prayers for his successful surgery.

A large number of senior BJD leaders and party workers gathered at Lingaraj Temple here, Baba Jhadeswar temple in Balasore district, Shiv temple at Hinjilicut and Budhi Thakurani at Berhampur in Ganjam district this morning and offered prayers for the former chief minister’s successful surgery and healthy recovery.

The regional party leaders and workers offered ‘dipa dana’ (earthen lamps) and ‘puja’ (worship) at Lingaraj temple here.

“We all are gathered here to offer mass ‘puja’ and ‘dipa dana’ as our beloved leader Naveen Patnaik is undergoing a medical procedure today. We pray before Lord Lingaraj for his healthy recovery,” said BJD vice president Debi Prasad Mishra.

BJD leader and Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das said Patnaik is not confined within BJD as he is a mass leader of Odisha and people love him very much. “As his treatment is going on, a large number of people gathered at Lingaraj temple to offer prayers for his healthy and speedy recovery,” she said.

Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik, another BJD leader said, “We prayed before Maa Budhi Thakurani wishing for the healthy return of Patnaik. We wish he (Patnaik) should return home with sound health sooner and continue to serve the people of Odisha.”

Swarup Kumar Das, former Balasore MLA, along with several party workers lit earthen diya at Jhadeswar temple in Balasore.

“Not only our party leaders and workers but also the general public praying for the healthy recovery of Patnaik. With the blessings of the Lord and people of Odisha, I am sure that he will return with good health,” Das said.

Patnaik was the chief minister of Odisha from 2000 to 2024. He is now the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly.

June 20, Patnaik left for Mumbai for the surgery and a large number of senior BJD leaders and party workers gathered at the airport here to see him off.

According to sources, Patnaik’s personal doctor Ramakanta Panda is overseeing and coordinating the treatment.

In the absence of the party chief, the BJD’s 15-member committee led by vice-president Debi Mishra is looking after party affairs.

PTI