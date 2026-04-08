Bhubaneswar: In a significant development, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra has resigned from his post as party’s parliamentary leader in the Upper House.

According to reports, he has sent his resignation to party president and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The exact reason for the resignation is not yet known, but the move has triggered widespread discussion.

Patra’s exit from the leadership role in the Rajya Sabha has raised questions about unity within the BJD.

Following his resignation, deliberations have begun on who will lead the party in the Rajya Sabha. Known as an effective MP, Patra had been voicing Odisha’s concerns in Parliament, making his decision significant for the party.