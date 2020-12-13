Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Sunday announced celebrating its 23rd Foundation Day December 26 across the state from block-level to the urban areas of the state.

The party has also planned to hold special meetings of their executive members and the state council where several new members of the organisation will also take part.

Party’s vice president Debi Prasad Mishra said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the BJD has emerged as one of the strongest regional parties in the country. We have completed 23 years of functioning. Post elections, our new working committees’ meeting will be held December 20. December 21, our state council meeting will be convened.”

He also added that these meetings would discuss several issues related to the political and other important issues. “December 26, our party will observe its Foundation Day in all our blocks, NAC and urban local bodies.”

Party’s senior leader Sanjay Das Burma said, “BJD’s state council meeting will be an extended meeting where all MPs, MLAs and Zilla Parishad members will be part of it. I want to clarify that political resolution will be passed in the meeting and we will also discuss our future course of action. Detailed discussion will be done during the meeting,”

He also added, “New members will be given responsibilities and their roles will be discussed in detail. All 32 organisational district units will see working plan for boosting our party base in these areas.”

Another party leader Atanu Sabyasachi said, “BJD is a reflection of late Biju Patnaik’s dreams. December 26, in all local level and cities we will observe Foundation Day. CM Naveen Patnaik has given instructions to us on the issue. Keeping in mind the COVID rules, the foundation day will be observed.”