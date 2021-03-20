Bhubaneswar: With the polling date for Pipili by-election coming close, Biju Janata Dal has deployed several of its top leaders in the Assembly constituency to manage the campaign.

According to a source in BJD, electioneering in each panchayat will be monitored by either an MLA or a senior party leader. The party is putting more focus on Pipili and Delanga blocks.

Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak have been given charge of Pipili block which has 25 panchayats.

Similarly, responsibilities for Delanga block has been given to MLA Sushant Singh. At least one MLA or senior party leader has been entrusted with the charge of three to four panchayats here.

MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal is in charge of 16 wards coming under Pipili NAC limits. Several other leaders will work under his supervision and coordinate political activities at booth levels.

Apart from experienced leaders, BJD has roped in several new faces for the campaign as well. Besides, many others are expected to be given specific campaign-related responsibilities in the days to come, the source added.

Notably, voting for Pipili bypoll will take place April 17.

PNN