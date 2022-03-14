Bhubaneswar: In a first in Odisha, and probably across the country, a single party—Biju Janata Dal (BJD)—has managed to form zilla parishad (ZP) in all the 30 districts of the state.

The immense faith of voters on the leadership of BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has resulted in the unprecedented victory of the party, it was learnt.

Sources said the CM chose young and educated party workers as ZP presidents with a long-term strategic view to mentor them for leadership positions.

Saraswati Majhi, 23, who hails from the remote Kashipur block, has become the youngest ZP president.

A graduate in BSc, Majhi will be spearheading the development activities in Rayagada district. Continuing his focus on the remote areas, Patnaik picked Samari Tangul of Swabhiman Anchal as the ZP president in Malkangiri.

The 26-year-old has studied Plus II Arts. Similarly, Kumudini Nayak who will lead the development activities in Sambalpur district also hails from remote Bamra block.

It is expected that these areas will see further development activities in the coming years under the leadership of the local ZP presidents, it was learnt.

Sources said 15 of the 30 districts (50 per cent) have ZP presidents below the age of 40. On the other hand, 23 of the 30 districts (76 per cent) have ZP presidents below the age of 50.

The average age of all the ZP presidents put together stands at 41. Another important trait of the election is the higher educational qualifications of the selected candidates.

While 26 of the 30 district ZP presidents have completed at least Plus II level education, 18 ZP chiefs have completed graduation.

Sources said the Chief Minister has meticulously picked educated candidates with good public reputation and without any criminal cases in order to provide enlightened leadership and good governance in the districts.

Reposing his faith in the women leadership and the cause of women empowerment, Patnaik has chosen 21 women as the ZP presidents—70 per cent of total seats, even though the women reservation is 50 per cent statutorily.

This is the first time such a large number of women are heading the districts in Odisha and probably, unprecedented anywhere else in the country, it was learnt.

The larger districts of Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Bolangir and Sambalpur and districts of undivided Koraput (except Nabarangpur) are headed by women ZP presidents.

Out of 18 unreserved seats (including women), 12 OBC candidates (67%) have been made ZP president. This is as per the commitment of the CM regarding giving preference to OBC candidates.

In his home turf of Ganjam, Patnaik has selected an OBC woman candidate as the ZP chief.

