Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJD member Prasanna Acharya Friday urged Speaker Surama Padhy to direct the government to initiate steps for procurement of Karif paddy at the earliest. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Acharaya wanted the Speaker to direct the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister and the Cooperation Minister to take action immediately for paddy procurement and “not play with the fate of the farmers”. He said despite the government’s announcement to begin paddy procurement November 20 from Bargarh district, the process is yet start. He said though paddy harvesting is over, farmers’ registration for selling paddy has not yet been completed.

Over 5,000 farmers in Bargarh district have not yet registered their names to sell their paddy. There is no place to store paddy in mandis while godowns are full, as the FCI is not lifting paddy. The farmers also have no space to store paddy in their homes. Unable to sell their produce, the farmers have resorted to a distress sale. Acharya alleged that the government has not yet fixed the quota for the millers to procure paddy. He wanted both the ministers to take the issue seriously, visit the district, assess the situation and intervene in the matter.