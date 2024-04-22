Bhubaneswar: BJD’s Puri Lok Sabha candidate and former IPS officer Arup Patnaik Monday fell ill due to scorching heat while campaigning near Pipili town.

Patnaik, a former Mumbai police commissioner, was rushed to a nearby hospital and then to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar where his condition is stated to be stable, hospital sources said.

The incident took place near Haat Chhak during a procession from Uttara Chhak to Pipili town in Puri district.

The Lok Sabha nominee fell ill when he and the candidate from the Pipili Assembly seat, Rudra Maharathy, were participating in it.

Patnaik developed uneasiness due to the blistering heat and humid weather, his supporters said.

Sources in the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said the day temperature in the city and nearby areas was 39.8 degrees Celsius at 11.30 am Monday.

PTI