Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJD’s youth and student wings Wednesday demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in the police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment exam.

Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) president Chinmaya Sahu said the ‘cash-for-job’ scam has deeply hurt the student community of the state. “Therefore, we have demanded a CBI investigation. Instead of allowing an impartial probe, the state government handed over the investigation to the Crime Branch to shield the big names involved,” he alleged. “The state government had entrusted two private agencies to conduct the recruitment exams as part of their plan to auction off government jobs. The government has no answer as to under which rules the OPRB (Odisha Police Recruitment Board) engaged private agencies,” he said, announcing that a state-wide demonstration would be held over it. Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) president Ipsita Sahoo said thousands of young aspirants, who had been preparing for government jobs, are now disheartened and frustrated. “Many of them have reached out to us. To ensure justice, we have called the Yuva-Chhatra Nyaya Andolan,” she said. The written test of the Combined Police Service Examination-2024 was supposed to be held October 5 and 6, but was postponed by OPRB after 117 people were arrested in Berhampur. Of those arrested, 114 were aspirants and had allegedly paid Rs 10 lakh as an advance to a racket for securing the jobs. They were nabbed on the way to a ‘special coaching centre’ in Andhra Pradesh, according to the police. The rest three are suspected brokers, who facilitated the deals.

Later, two more brokers were arrested by the Crime Branch. A total of 1.53 lakh candidates have applied for 933 police SI posts, for which the recruitment was being made. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has said persons responsible for the irregularities will be punished.